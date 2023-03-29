New Suit - Securities Class Action

TAL Education Group, a Chinese after-school tutoring program provider, and its chief executive officer Bangxin Zhang were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Rosen Law Firm, alleges that the defendants falsely claimed in their 2022 annual report that they had ceased to provide certain academic services in order to comply with Chinese regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01769, Lewandowski v. Tal Education Group et al.

Education

March 29, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jordan Lewandowski

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Tal Education Group

Bangxin Zhang

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws