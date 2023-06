New Suit

Simon Property Group was slapped with a lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Marc Olin Levy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03144, Levy v. Simon Property Group.

Real Estate

June 26, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Marc Olin Levy

defendants

Simon Property Group

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation