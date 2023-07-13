Who Got The Work

Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for Jason Luo, co-founder of erstwhile commercial electric vehicle company ELMS, in a pending securities fraud class action. The lawsuit, filed June 14 in Delaware District Court, also targets ELMS’ former auditor BDO USA and ELMS executives and directors. According to the complaint, the defendants misled investors about ELMS’ financial prospects following a merger, including by failing to account for ‘massive’ executive compensation expenses. The court case was brought by Friedlander & Gorris; and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00653, Levy v. Luo et al.

Electric Vehicles

July 13, 2023, 8:49 AM

