New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, and its subsidiary Hu Products Global were hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit contends the defendants failed to disclose the presence of lead in Hu’s Organic Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa chocolate bars. The court action was filed by Bursor & Fisher; the Almeida Law Group; and the Laukaitis Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01381, Levy v. Hu Products LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 7:56 PM