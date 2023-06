New Suit

Brookfield Asset Management, a Toronto-based asset management firm, was hit with a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03145, Levy v. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Investment Firms

June 26, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Marc Olin Levy

defendants

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation