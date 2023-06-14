Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Steptoe & Johnson and Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for Vertex Energy Inc., a collector of used motor oil, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 26 in Alabama Southern District Court by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Pomerantz LLP, arises from alleged losses in connection with the company's 2021 acquisition of an oil refinery from Shell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:23-cv-00197, Levson v. Vertex Energy, Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 14, 2023, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Phil Levson

Plaintiffs

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Benjamin P. Cowart

Chris Carlson

Vertex Energy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Steptoe & Johnson

Allen E. Graham

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws