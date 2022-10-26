Who Got The Work

Bryan L. Baysinger and Sara C. Kanos of Nexsen Pruet have entered appearances for home decor products manufacturer Rowley Company in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 18 in South Carolina District Court by Arnall Golden Gregory and Holland & Hart on behalf of Levolor Inc., pursues claims against the defendant for its unauthorized use of the 'TRIM+GO' mark in connection with the marketing and sale of window blinds, shades and related products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr., is 6:22-cv-03599, Levolor, Inc. v. Rowley Company LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 7:54 AM