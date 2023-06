Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rogin Nassau LLC on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Law Offices of Kerry A. Socha, brings premises liability claims on behalf of Jerald Levitan. The case is 3:23-cv-00828, Levitan v. Wal-Mart Stores East, Limited Partnership et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Jerald Levitan

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, Limited Partnership

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Real Estate Business Trust

Walmart Associates, Inc.

Walmart Claims Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rogin Nassau

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims