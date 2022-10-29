Who Got The Work

Andrew B. Symns of HeplerBroom has entered an appearance for State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for property damage claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Sept. 9 in Indiana Northern District Court by Vis Law on behalf of Wayne Levinson and Levinson Properties LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, is 2:22-cv-00270, Levinson et al v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 1:53 PM