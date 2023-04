Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barton Gilman LLP on Wednesday removed a malpractice lawsuit against Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of G. Martin Meyers on behalf of Carol D. Levine, arises from personal injuries allegedly caused by an improperly performed intramuscular injection. The case is 3:23-cv-02303, Levine v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Carol D. Levine

Plaintiffs

Justin A. Meyers

defendants

Walmart Inc.

ABC Corporations 1-10

John/Jane Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Barton Gilman LLP

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims