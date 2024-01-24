Miller & Chevalier members Kirby D. Behre and Margot Laporte have entered appearances for Emergent BioSolutions director Robert G. Kramer Sr. in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the drug company's production of COVID-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The action, filed Nov. 1 in Maryland District Court by the Kaplan Law Firm and Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe on behalf of Richard J. Levine, contends that certain company insiders sold nearly $42 million of Emergent stock prior to public disclosure of control failures at Emergent's facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:23-cv-02969, Levine v. Kramer et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
January 24, 2024, 8:56 AM