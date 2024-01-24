Who Got The Work

Miller & Chevalier members Kirby D. Behre and Margot Laporte have entered appearances for Emergent BioSolutions director Robert G. Kramer Sr. in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the drug company's production of COVID-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The action, filed Nov. 1 in Maryland District Court by the Kaplan Law Firm and Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe on behalf of Richard J. Levine, contends that certain company insiders sold nearly $42 million of Emergent stock prior to public disclosure of control failures at Emergent's facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:23-cv-02969, Levine v. Kramer et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 24, 2024, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard J. Levine

Plaintiffs

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

The Kaplan Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

Estate of Fuad El-Hibri

Estate of Jerome M. Hauer

George A. Joulwan

Kathryn C. Zoon

Louis W. Sullivan

Richard S. Lindahl

Robert G. Kramer, Sr.

Ronald B. Richard

Sue Bailey

Syed T. Husain

Zsolt Harsanyi

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Miles & Stockbridge

Arnold & Porter Kate Scholer LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Miller & Chevalier

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims