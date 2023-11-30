Who Got The Work

William M. Krulak Jr. and Ariana K. DeJan-Lenoir of Miles & Stockbridge have entered appearances for vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, its top officers and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the drug company's production of COVID-19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The action, filed Nov. 1 in Maryland District Court by the Kaplan Law Firm and Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe on behalf of Richard J. Levine, contends that certain company insiders sold nearly $42 million of Emergent stock prior to public disclosure of control failures at Emergent's facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:23-cv-02969, Levine v. Kramer et al.

Plaintiffs

Richard J. Levine

Plaintiffs

The Kaplan Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

Estate of Fuad El-Hibri

Estate of Jerome M. Hauer

George A. Joulwan

Kathryn C. Zoon

Louis W. Sullivan

Richard S. Lindahl

Robert G. Kramer, Sr.

Ronald B. Richard

Sue Bailey

Syed T. Husain

Zsolt Harsanyi

defendant counsels

Miles & Stockbridge

