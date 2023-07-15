Who Got The Work

Mark A. Levy of Brinkley Morgan has entered an appearance for Icahn Enterprises and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit was filed May 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP Miller & Shah LLP. The complaint accuses the defendants of orchestrating a Ponzi-like scheme and misrepresenting the company's financial information by inflating year-end assets by at least 22 percent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-22009, Levine v. Icahn Enterprises L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 15, 2023, 10:08 AM

Colin Ochel

Michael Levine

Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLC

Schlesinger Law Offices

Miller Shah LLP

Pomerantz LLP

The Moskowitz Law Firm

Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Carl C. Icahn

David Willetts

Keith Cozza

SungHwan Cho

Ted Papapostolou

Brinkley Morgan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws