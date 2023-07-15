Mark A. Levy of Brinkley Morgan has entered an appearance for Icahn Enterprises and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit was filed May 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP Miller & Shah LLP. The complaint accuses the defendants of orchestrating a Ponzi-like scheme and misrepresenting the company's financial information by inflating year-end assets by at least 22 percent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-22009, Levine v. Icahn Enterprises L.P. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 15, 2023, 10:08 AM