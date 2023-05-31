New Suit - Securities Class Action

Icahn Enterprises and other defendants were hit with a securities class action in Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Miller Shah LLC, contends that the defendants characterized its economic structure as 'Ponzi-like' in quarterly reporting and allegedly utilized news investors' money to payout dividends to old investors. Further, the complaint asserts that the defendants misrepresented the company's material facts by inflating year-end assets by at least 22 percent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22009, Levine v. Icahn Enterprises L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Levine

Plaintiffs

Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLC

defendants

Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Carl C. Icahn

David Willetts

Keith Cozza

SungHwan Cho

Ted Papapostolou

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws