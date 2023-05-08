Kathleen McLeod Caminiti and Amanda Blair of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by Joseph & Kirschenbaum on behalf of a former employee who claims that the bank failed to pay his retention bonus in accordance with contractual obligations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-02517, Levin v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Banking & Financial Services
May 08, 2023, 9:00 AM