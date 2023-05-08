Who Got The Work

Kathleen McLeod Caminiti and Amanda Blair of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by Joseph & Kirschenbaum on behalf of a former employee who claims that the bank failed to pay his retention bonus in accordance with contractual obligations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-02517, Levin v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Levin

Plaintiffs

Joseph & Kirschenbaum LLP

Joseph, Herzfeld, Hester, & Kirschenbaum

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches