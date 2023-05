Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cogent Communications Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Saw Law Group and the Sina Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case is 2:23-cv-03605, LEVIN v. Cogent Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

May 11, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Levin

defendants

Cogent Communications, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination