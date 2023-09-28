Who Got The Work

Potter Anderson & Corroon partners Jaclyn C. Levy and Kevin R. Shannon have stepped in to represent U.S. Bank and its current and former executives and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 16 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Lifshitz Law on behalf of Richard Levi, accuses the defendants of filing false proxy statements and failing to disclose employees misconduct related to the unauthorized opening of credit cards, lines of credit and deposit accounts. According to the suit, the bank knowingly imposed sales pressures on its employees and failed to properly stop the misconduct. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00900, Levi v. Cecere et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Levi

Richard Levin

Plaintiffs

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

defendants

Andrew Cecere

Dorothy J. Bridges

Elizabeth L. Buse

Jodi Richard

John P. Wiehoff

Katherine Quinn

Kimberly J. Harris

Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor

Richard P. McKenney

Roland A. Hernandez

Scott W. Wine

Terry Dolan

Warner L. Baxter

Yusuf I. Mehdi

defendant counsels

Potter Anderson & Corroon

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws