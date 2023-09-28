Potter Anderson & Corroon partners Jaclyn C. Levy and Kevin R. Shannon have stepped in to represent U.S. Bank and its current and former executives and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 16 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Lifshitz Law on behalf of Richard Levi, accuses the defendants of filing false proxy statements and failing to disclose employees misconduct related to the unauthorized opening of credit cards, lines of credit and deposit accounts. According to the suit, the bank knowingly imposed sales pressures on its employees and failed to properly stop the misconduct. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00900, Levi v. Cecere et al.
Banking & Financial Services
September 28, 2023, 9:01 AM