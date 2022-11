New Suit - Trademark

Levi Strauss filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Hammies Company on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Verso Law Group, seeks to prevent the defendant from selling garments with colored tabs similar to Levi's own famous colored tabs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07056, Levi Strauss & Co. v. Hammies Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 6:01 PM