Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Monday removed a lawsuit against Williams-Sonoma to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of an inventory control employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he reported an assault by two coworkers. The case is 3:23-cv-02405, Leverett v. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyrone Leverett

defendants

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

John Does 1-5 And 6-10

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination