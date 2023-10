Who Got The Work

Paige Lyle of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Imperial Investments Airport and Imperial Investments Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Aug. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by The Mixon Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-03719, Leverett v. Imperial Investments Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Leverett

Plaintiffs

The Mixon Law Firm

defendants

Imperial Investments Airport, L.L.C.

Imperial Investments Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA