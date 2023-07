New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of China-based Lever Style Limited. The suit pursues claims against Jeff Hansen and Peter Manning LLC for alleged failure to pay approximately $1.1 million in invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05616, Lever Style Limited v. Peter Manning LLC et al.

New York

July 01, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Lever Style Limited

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Jeff Hansen

Peter Manning LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract