Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Presidio Networked Solutions f/k/a Netech Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for telecom and VoIP services under a government subcontract, was filed by Rock Fusco & Connelly on behalf of Level-1 Global Solutions. The case is 1:23-cv-02978, Level-1 Global Solutions LLC v. Presidio Networked Solutions Group LLC.

Business Services

May 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Level-1 Global Solutions LLC

defendants

Presidio Networked Solutions Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract