Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Champion Law Group, brings premises liability claims on behalf of Sherry Levantseyvch. The case is 1:23-cv-02021, Levantseyvch v. Live Nation Worldwide, Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 06, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Sherry Levantseyvch

Plaintiffs

Champion Law Group, LLC

defendants

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc

ABC Corp

John Doe

defendant counsels

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims