Robert A. Hyatt of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for First-Citizen Bank & Trust Co. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 19 in California Northern District Court by Mehri & Skalet and Goldstein, Borgen, Dardarian & Ho on behalf of a former executive employee for SVB Private Bank who contends that she was laid off without notice or warning after alerting SVB senior executives of systemic failures regarding the management of client portfolios and potential fraud in an ongoing audit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:24-cv-00337, Leung v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 04, 2024, 9:24 AM