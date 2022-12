Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Mark S. Karpo on behalf of 88 Limited Goods LLC and Eric Leung, accuses Chase of wrongfully withdrawing $96,200 from Leung's account without authorization. The case is 2:22-cv-05211, Leung et al v. Jpmorgan Chase & Co.