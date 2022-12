News From Law.com

Attorney Anthony Torrente was at lunch with a high school classmate who wanted to nominate him to compete among a select few to raise money for an organization that seeks to find a cure for leukemia and lymphoma. And the moment hit home: His cousin, Loriana Hernandez, a former reporter for CNN, has battled leukemia, which "destroyed her career." "She was the star of the family," Torrente recalled.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 19, 2022, 1:13 PM