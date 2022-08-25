Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Navient, a servicer of student loans, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Niswanger Law Firm on behalf of Misty Leubner, who alleges that her student loans are unenforceable because the applications were signed by her sister. The plaintiff further alleges that she never received loan proceeds and should not have qualified for the loans at the time of application. The case is 4:22-cv-00759, Leubner v. Navient Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 7:43 PM