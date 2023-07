News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge and former Atlanta City Council President Marvin S. Arrington Sr. after his passing at the age of 82. A Georgia Bar member since 1970, Judge Arrington was first elected to the council, then known as the Board of Aldermen, in 1969. He became council president in 1980.

July 11, 2023, 10:29 AM

