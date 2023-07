News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Atlanta attorney and community leader George O. Lawson Jr. after his passing at the age of 78. A Georgia Bar member since 1976, Mr. Lawson was co-founder of the Lawson & Washington law firm, which later became Lawson & Thornton.

Georgia

July 07, 2023

