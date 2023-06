News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to attorney Nancy G. Abudu, deputy legal director and director of strategic litigation at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Decatur, on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. President Joe Biden nominated Judge Abudu as the first African-American woman to serve on the court.

