Letter: Nothing to Suggest Alito Violated Ethics Standards |...

The Supreme Court said Monday in a letter to Congress that there is "nothing to suggest" that Justice Samuel Alito violated ethics standards following a report that a 2014 decision he wrote was leaked in advance of its announcement.The letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case.

District of Columbia

November 29, 2022, 6:01 PM