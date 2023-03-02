Letter From Kemps Chief Lawyer Questions Proposal on Buckhea...

News From Law.com

Georgia senators could vote Thursday on two bills allowing the upscale Buckhead neighborhood to secede from the city of Atlanta, even as Gov. Brian Kemp cast doubt on the effort, making clear it faces an uphill political battle. The Senate Rules Committee voted Wednesday to set the bills for debate Thursday, after Kemp's chief lawyer sent a memo to lawmakers questioning many of the provisions of the controversial plan to transform Atlanta's whitest and most affluent area into Buckhead City.

Georgia

March 02, 2023, 12:21 PM