New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a product liability class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Miller Law Firm, alleges that fuel injectors in the 2020-2023 Ford Escape and 2021-2023 Ford Bronco are prone to cracking, creating an unreasonable risk of fuel leakage and spontaneous fires. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10420, Letson et al. v. Ford Motor Co.