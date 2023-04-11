Lets Try to Raise Our Game: Lawyers Unleash Slapshots at Fir...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers unleashed slapshots at one another at the first hearing in a new talc bankruptcy, despite a judge's warning to tone down the vitriol. "Let's try to raise our game," Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said at a Tuesday hearing in New Jersey. "The world is watching." Some lawyers insisted the April 4 bankruptcy by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management was fraudulent, but firms for 60,000 claimants have signed up to a proposed $8.9 billion reorganization plan.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 6:28 PM

