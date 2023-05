News From Law.com

Steve Bannon, the ex-White House chief strategist in the Trump administration, will face trial for his alleged fraud on May 27, 2024, Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan ruled Thursday. Bannon has previously pleaded "not guilty" to charges of money laundering, scheme to defraud, and conspiracy.

New York

May 25, 2023, 12:03 PM

