New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coca-Cola was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over labeling of the company's Fresca brand sparkling soda water. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, claims that the packaging of Fresca grapefruit and black cherry beverages misleads consumers by failing to prominently disclose the use of an artificial sweetener and by implying that fruit ingredients are meaningfully present. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00238, Letoski et al v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 16, 2023, 8:38 PM