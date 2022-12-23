New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Rackspace Technology, a cloud computing company, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personally identifiable information of thousands of customers. The suit is backed by attorney Debbie Branscum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01378, Lethe et al v. Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Technology

December 23, 2022, 6:37 AM