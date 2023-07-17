Let Them Sit Before a Jury of New Jersey People: Class Certi...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey federal district judge entered a class certification order to school districts and local governments, including in the Garden State, California, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida, in multidistrict litigation on a company's allegedly defective synthetic field turf. Adam Moskowitz, managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm in Miami and now co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said their strategy was to avoid full Rule 23 certification and instead focus on moving U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton to certify "common issues" to be tried by a jury against the defendant, FieldTurf.

