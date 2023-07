New Suit - Civil Rights

Walmart was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Seifert & Associates on behalf of a customer who contends she was racially profiled and wrongfully accused of shop lifting by a Walmart employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01002, LeSure v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

