New Suit - Employment

United Airlines was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a flight attendant who was allegedly terminated after posting on social media about his opposition to homosexuality, abortion and gender reassignment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02014, Lester v. United Airlines.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

William Timothy Lester

defendants

United Airlines

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination