New Suit - Consumer Class Action

CVS Pharmacy was slapped with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Southern District Court over the company's marketing of CVS Health brand hydrogen peroxide solution. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates, claims that the product label improperly states that the product can be used for treatment of minor cuts and abrasions when there is no evidence that hydrogen peroxide reduces healing time. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07334, Lester v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.