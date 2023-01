Removed To Federal Court

Burt's Bees removed a consumer class action to Illinois Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, brought by Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, accuses the defendant of overstating the health benefits of its charcoal toothpaste while understating risks like enamel abrasion. Burt's Bees is represented by Locke Lord and Covington & Burling. The case is 3:23-cv-00138, Lester v. Burt's Bees Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 7:02 PM