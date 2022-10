Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a foreclosure-related lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Office of Schuyler Elliott on behalf of Charlton Carlos Lester. The case is 1:22-cv-03944, Lester et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 01, 2022, 1:00 PM