Lessons on Law Firm Management from Leaders Who Litigate | L...

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with litigators who hold firmwide leadership positions that participated in Law.com's "How I Made It" Q&A series over the past year. In law firm life, leading doesn't necessarily mean being the boss. "Understand that as a leader, people don't work for you, but rather you are all working toward a common goal," said Bob Bodian, longtime managing member of Mintz Levin. "Show good judgment, kindness, fairness and the rest will come naturally."

Legal Services - Large Law

November 16, 2022, 6:30 AM