News From Law.com

South Florida is home to more businesses than it used to be, as the COVID-19 pandemic upended office life and prompted many CEOs to seek out better weather, low taxes and less restrictions. One of those business owners is Tim Holt, who moved from California to Miami in 2021 and said South Florida's "incredibly business-friendly" environment means it's on the verge of becoming an international leader.

California

January 05, 2023, 5:32 PM