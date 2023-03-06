Lessons About the Human Psyche From the Murdaugh Trial | Law...

News From Law.com

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh has now been convicted of murder in a trial that attracted intense public attention to the Southern depiction of privilege and deceit. Investigations stemming from the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son revealed that the prominent South Carolina lawyer stole millions of dollars from largely poor clients' settlements and staged an attempt on his life to secure his surviving son a $12 million life insurance payout, according to authorities.

South Carolina

March 06, 2023, 10:56 AM