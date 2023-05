New Suit - Trade Secrets

Venable and Doner Law filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of architectural firm Lessard Design. The complaint takes aim at a former employee for allegedly misappropriating thousands of files, including architectural blueprints, schematics and floor plans, in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00616, Lessard Design Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 08, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Lessard Design Inc.

Venable

defendants

Allison Paul

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims