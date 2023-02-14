Less of a Boom-Bust Practice: Midsize Firms See Upside In Ve...

News From Law.com

Ride the ups, buckle in for the downs. That is the general sentiment among large law firms that have hitched a ride with the tech sector's growth, and now face personnel decisions as demand, particularly for profitable IPOs and large-cap transactions, continues to stall. But unlike their larger counterparts, midsize firms with a focus on emerging companies and venture capital (ECVC) work aren't pressing pause on growth. Instead, firm leaders said they face fewer limitations when it comes to helping early-stage companies, and view the current environment as an opportunity to press their advantage.

February 14, 2023, 10:40 AM