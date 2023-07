News From Law.com

A two-day trial in a slip-and-fall case against Walmart ended in a $5 million verdict for a former accountant who said he lost his math abilities in the accident. On July 13, the Delaware County jury determined Walmart was fully responsible for plaintiff Adam McCall's run-in with a spilled bottle of olive oil. And in the battle to show liability, McCall's attorney said two days were all he needed to make his case.

