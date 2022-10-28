New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands, was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over the labeling of Trident 'original flavor' gum. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates, claims the labeling on the product fails to specify whether the peppermint flavor is artificial or natural. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-50375, Lesorgen v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 28, 2022, 7:04 PM